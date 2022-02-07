Supertech Emerald Court in Noida to be demolished in 2 weeks; SC

The Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of twin 40-storied Supertech Emerald Court buildings in Noida within two weeks. News agency ANI reported.

The top court ordered the Noida CEO to hold a meeting of all agencies involved within 72 hours to finalise the demolition schedule for the twin towers.

‘The CEO of Noida shall take all necessary efforts to comply with this court’s directives, and demolition work shall begin no later than two weeks from this decision,’ Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant ordered.