3 men rape a 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra after false job promise

Three men allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Palghar district under the pretext of getting her a job, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, according to a district rural police control room official who could not provide any other details.

He said the victim later contacted the police, who registered a FIR against the three accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. According to a police official at Palghar police station, one of the accused, aged 39, and the wife of another accused were arrested for abetting the crime.

The official said that efforts were underway to arrest the other two men named in the FIR.