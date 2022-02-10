SC reinstates woman judge who quit after accusing HC judge of sexual harassment

The Supreme Court has reinstated a woman judge who resigned in 2014 after accusing sexual harassment by a sitting high court judge. The apex court said, ‘We declare that petitioner’s resignation in 2014 cannot be considered voluntary.’ The Madhya Pradesh government has been directed by the Supreme Court to reinstate the woman judge in her post. She served as an additional district judge before resigning.

The Supreme Court quashed the high court’s decision to accept her resignation, saying, “We are not going into the correctness of the resolution passed by the high court.”

The Supreme Court said she would not be entitled to back wages if she was reinstated, but she would be entitled to the benefits of continuity in service. The woman had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking reinstatement, claiming she had been forced to retire in 2014. The court had reserved its judgement on February 1.