27 pharma Companies in Himachal fail in drugs safety measures; get notice;

In January, 27 drugs failed the safety standard test, nine of which were manufactured by Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical companies. Favipiravir, which is used to treat Covid-19, was one of the drugs that failed the test, according to a monthly alert issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The other medications are used to treat heart attacks, gastric, gout, and high BP.

Seven of these drugs were manufactured at pharmaceutical units in Solan district’s Nalagarh and Baddi, one in Sirmaur’s Paonta Sahib, and one in Kangra’s Kangra district.

The remaining 18 drugs that failed the test were manufactured in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu manufacturing units. The CDSCO took 1,227 drug samples, 1,200 of which pass the quality test and 27 of which failed.