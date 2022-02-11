‘If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqua in Afghanistan.’; Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said on Thursday in response to the raging hijab controversy, ‘If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqua [headscarf/hijab] in Afghanistan.’

‘Learn to break free, not cage yourself,’ Kangana Ranaut stated on Thursday in an Instagram story, alongside a collage of two contrasting photographs of women. In the collage, one image showed a group of women in swimsuits, while the other showed them in burqas. The image was captioned as follows: ‘Iran. 1973 and now. From bikini to burqa in fifty years flat. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.’

Kangana Ranaut’s remarks come as several Karnataka schools and colleges face protests over girls wearing hijab on campus.