Sitharaman asks, ‘Who is that poor?’ as she targets Rahul Gandhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, asking, ‘What is that poor that you are talking about?’ Without naming any leader Nirmala Sitharaman said, ‘The former [Congress] president said the poverty does not mean the scarcity of food, money or material things. If one possesses self-confidence, then one can overcome it, said the Congress leader. He said it’s a state of mind. I’ve not named the person but we know who it is.’

The Opposition in the Upper House was outraged by Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks. Following the ruckus, the finance minister hit back at the Congress with a Tamil proverb that said, ‘During rain, nobody knows where the frog is, but it does make sounds, so they know where it is.’

While replying to the Union Budget 2022 on Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman launched a harsh attack on the Congress. Her statement came only days after the Congress said that the Union Budget does little to help the middle class, the poor, or farmers.