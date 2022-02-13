Bengal Guv’s act of discontinuing Assembly goes against established norms; Tamil Nadu CM

On Saturday, a day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar prorogued the state legislative assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the former’s action was ‘against the established norms and conventions.’

‘The act of West Bengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions.’ Stalin wrote on Twitter on Sunday. ‘The ‘symbolic’ head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other,’ In a following tweet, he stated.

On the recommendation of the Bengal government, Dhankhar prorogued the state legislative assembly with effect from February 12. A session is prorogued when it is discontinue for a period of time without being dissolved.