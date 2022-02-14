India reports 34,113 new Covid cases and 346 deaths

Union health ministry, India reported 34,113 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, bring the number to 4,26,65,534, while the active case count dropped below 5 lakh after around 37 days, according to data given by the Union health ministry.

The death toll in the country now has hit 5, 09,011, according to data updated at 8 a.m. Kerala had 146 deaths, while Karnataka and West Bengal each receiving 27.

The number of active cases has decreased to 4,78,882, representing for 1.12% of all infections. 91,930 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, increasing India’s recovery rate to 97.68 percent, the ministry said.

Daily Covid cases have remained below the 1-lakh mark for eight consecutive days now. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.99 %.