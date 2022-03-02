‘Travel solo, ladies’: India has five female-friendly destinations!

Admit it, ladies! There are times when we all yearn to escape our everyday lives and discover ourselves in nature. Even with the most wonderful people in our lives, we still fail to find time for ourselves. There is nothing more calming for such spirits than a solo excursion.

2022 is here, and it’s high time women faced their fears about traveling alone. However, safety takes priority over wanderlust. In India, there are solo female travel spots that will take your breath away. Take a look…

Pondicherry

For a female solo traveler, a relaxing environment free of distractions is ideal. Pondicherry is one of the best places in India for women traveling alone. The French colonial houses and pristine beaches of Pondicherry make it a great place to relax and explore.

Munnar

Munnar, in the south, is a progressive and friendly destination. Furthermore, they provide concierge services to help you plan your sightseeing day. Its natural beauty and tranquility make Munnar a popular solitary female travel destination in India.

Hampi

Hampi in Karnataka is where history buffs can find relics from bygone eras. You would be awestruck by the beauty of the ancient sites located in Hampi. You won’t break the bank staying in Hampi because the lodgings are inexpensive, the locals are friendly, and it’s an ideal location for a solo trip in India.

Rishikesh

The yoga capital of India is not just a haven for yogis, but also an enjoyable place for female solo travelers in Uttarakhand. River rafting is well known here as one of the best in the country. It is one of the most fascinating and safe destinations in India for solo female travelers, despite its modest size and friendly residents.

Udaipur

Rajasthan is without a doubt on every backpacker’s bucket list. When it comes to exploring this culturally rich state, Udaipur needs to be on the list. Known as a secure haven for women, this city is ornamented with picturesque lakes with gorgeous palaces. Residents are kind and the streets are secure.