Second part of the budget session – Rajya Sabha to get additional 19 hours ;

The second part of the Budget Session, which begins on Monday, March 14, is set to resume normal sittings in Parliament. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will convene at 11 a.m. on Monday due to a decrease in Covid-19 cases.

The Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of extra business time during the second half of the Budget Session due to the change in session dates. During the scheduled 19 sittings, the House will meet from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., compared to 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the first part of this session.

The Rajya Sabha will have 64 hours 30 minutes for transacting the government’s legislative business and taking up issues of public importance during the second half of the session with this increase in sitting time of one hour per sitting.

Private Member’s business will be heard in the House for four days. Question Hour will remain one hour, while Zero Hour, which was previously limited to half an hour per sitting, will now be extended to one hour per sitting.