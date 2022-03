Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,840, lower by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4730, down by Rs 15.

The gold rate in Delhi was Rs 47,450 per 10 gram and Rs 48,220 in Chennai. The price of gold has plunged over Rs 2,000 per 10 gram in last week. It varies in states with diff GST, TDS and other taxes