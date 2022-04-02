Air carrier announces new service from Muscat

Muscat: The national air carrier of Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines has launched a new route to Muscat International Airport. Pakistan International Airlines will operate a weekly flight on Saturday connecting Faisalabad International Airport and Muscat International Airport.

Oman based SalamAir has announced that it will operate non-stop flights to four Indian cities. The air carrier will operate flights to Calicut from Salalah and from Muscat to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Trivandrum.

The flights from Salalah to Calicut will operate on Friday and Sunday starting from 3rd April. Flights from Muscat to Jaipur will operate daily except Sunday Flights from Muscat to Trivandrum will operate daily except Monday. On the Muscat-Lucknow route the airline will operate daily flights. Earlier the air carrier operated special flights to these Indian cities under the air bubble pact.