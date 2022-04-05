Here are 5 easy ways to protect kids from mosquitoes

Summer is the mosquito breeding season. Mosquitos are a threat since they are responsible for thousands of fatalities in the country due to malaria and dengue fever. Mosquitoes may also spread viruses like the zika virus and chikungunya, which are both fatal.

The mosquito problems have worsened as a result of climate change and increased humidity. They also pose a threat to young children. Mosquito bites can cause discomfort and allergic responses, as well as long-term skin rashes. Hence, their prevention should be a top focus.

Here are some natural mosquito repellents for children.

Mosquito breeding is mostly caused by a lack of cleanliness. Make a special effort to ensure that there is no dirt or waste piled up around your home. Drain water and debris that has gathered in your coolers or any other area of your home.

Tulsi leaves kill mosquito larvae and lower the likelihood of reproducing. According to Ayurveda, if the Tulsi plant is placed near the house’s entry and windows, it serves as a mosquito repellant. Aside from that, basil extract can be applied to children’s bodies.

Lemongrass has anti-mosquito properties. Lemongrass has a delightful lemony scent, but it also serves as a mosquito repellent. It is significantly more effective when used with Citronella.

Another useful plant is neem. Neem contains chemicals that give out an odour that repels insects.

Mosquitoes may be kept at bay by applying a mixture of Neem and Coconut oil to the skin. This is an ancient Ayurvedic treatment. Lavender blossoms, which are fragrant, may also be used to repel insects.