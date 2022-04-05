Photo of woman in UP preventing major train accident with two sticks and a saree has gone viral.

Photos of a woman who allegedly averted a major rail accident in Uttar Pradesh have gone viral on social media. If the viral posts are to be believed, the woman, who was on her way to the fields, allegedly saved the lives of hundreds with her presence of mind and quick actions.

Omvati was crossing the rails when she noticed a gap in the tracks, according to several reports and social media posts. A train was only just few minutes away. The post was also shared on Twitter by Sachin Kaushik, a UP cop.

Kaushik writes in the post that, ‘instead of panicking or walking away, she took matters in her hands to alert the loco pilot. She put up two sticks on either side of the tracks and hung a red saree, a signal for the incoming train.’

The Etah-Tundla passenger train arrived minutes later, filled with passengers. The train’s driver, however, noticed the makeshift stop sign and came to a full halt, avoiding a major accident. It took officials 30 minutes to fix the track. Services resumed later, the post mentioned. The now-viral tweet has received more than 11,000 “retweets” and nearly 58,000 “likes,” with many applauding the woman’s actions.