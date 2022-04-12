Yamaha launches Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Japanese manufacturer Yamaha has launched the Yamaha MT-15 V 2.0 in India. The new bike is priced at Rs 1,59,900 (ex-showroom).

The bike is powered by R- 155 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine. It produces 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm, with peak torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It comes with a revised instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, with features like call alerts, email and SMS alerts, and smartphone battery status available through the Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect App. The bike comes with a 37 mm upside down front fork and a new aluminium swingarm.

Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is available in four colours- Cyan Storm, Racing Blue, Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black.