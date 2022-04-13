Rs 2.4 Cr, Jewellery stole from Sonam Kapoor’s house; Nurse, husband arrested

New Delhi: A nurse working at actor Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi residence was arrested along with her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore in February, police said on Wednesday.

Aparna Ruth Wilson was a caregiver for the actor’s mother-in-law at the house in posh Amrita Shergill Marg, they said, and added that Wilson’s husband Naresh Kumar Sagar is an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur. The theft took place on February 11 and a police case was registered on February 23 when it was reported at Tughlaq Road Police Station, the police said. The complainant in the case was the manager of Ms Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s house that employs over 20 people, they added.

‘The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old’, a senior police officer said, adding that they have been arrested.

The stolen jewellery and cash are yet to be recovered, and further investigation is underway and most of the people working at the Amrita Shergill Marg house have been questioned. The Tughlaq Road police station had transferred the case to the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district for investigation, they said, adding that the Crime Branch was also probing the matter.