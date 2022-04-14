Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Thiruvananthapuram: Price of gold surged sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,640, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 4955, up by Rs 15.

Price of yellow metal remained firm in the international market. As per market experts, the gold prices were set for a second consecutive weekly gain as the Ukraine crisis and broadening inflationary pressures lifted the yellow metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was trading at $ 1,974.01 per ounce, down 0.16%. In the UAE, 24K opened at Dh239.25 while 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh224.75, Dh214.5 and Dh183.75 per gram, respectively.