Sleeping too much? The cause of ‘Sleep Addiction’ revealed!

We require appropriate sleep after a stressful day at work since it rejuvenates our systems and prepares us for the next day. Our general well-being needs deep and restful sleep. You may believe that persons who can effortlessly fall asleep at any time of day or night are fortunate. However, according to specialists, this practice causes health issues. Excessive sleeping, according to a study, may increase the risk of ailments such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and stroke.

We require 7-8 hours of sleep every day, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society. If you don’t feel refreshed after sleeping for 7 hours and seek naps during the day, this might be an indication of sleep addiction. You might be wondering if sleep addiction exists. Dr. Asma Alam, a nutritionist, and dietician presented some fascinating facts about sleep addiction in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

Dr. Asma stated, ‘An average adult needs at least 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night, referring to genuine sleep and not simply the time spent in bed.” If a person persistently does not feel refreshed even after 7 hours of sleep and still needs naps during the day, they may develop a sleep addiction.’

Sleep addiction, according to the health expert, is not a medical problem, although excessive drowsiness can be provoked by other illnesses. Irritability, brain fog, weariness, and memory problems can all rise to sleep disorders such as hypersomnia. It is a sleep condition characterized by excessive daytime sleep, extended durations of sleep, or both. The dietician also discussed how excessive daytime sleepiness may be an indication of an underlying issue such as anxiety, depression, or taking certain drugs, and how it can also be caused by other diseases like as narcolepsy, sleep apnea, dysania, and so on.