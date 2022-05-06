KTM launches 2022 KTM 390 Adventure in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Austrian motorcycle, bicycle and sports car manufacturer, KTM has launched its updated 2022 390 Adventure in India. The bike is priced at Rs 3.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike is powered by a 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The engine produces 42.3 bhp power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter.

The new adventure bike comes with multiple features like a 12V charging port, and an all-LED lighting adjustable windscreen, among other features. It is also equipped with a coloured TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity and a navigation system.