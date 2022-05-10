After Russian missile attacks, Odesa puts out fires

Firefighters fought fires in Odesa till the early hours of Tuesday after Russian missiles bombarded the Ukrainian port on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin led festivities in Moscow commemorating the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Putin rallied Russians to fight for their homeland in a forceful Victory Day speech on Monday, but remained mute on any plans for escalation. Fighting continued in Ukraine, with Russian bombings on targets in the east and south, as well as a renewed drive by Kremlin forces to overcome the last Ukrainian troops holding out in a damaged Mariupol steelworks.

On Tuesday, an adviser to Mariupol mayor reported that at least 100 civilians remained trapped in the factory, which was still under Russian fire.

Several districts of Ukraine, including Luhansk, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, heard air raid sirens early Tuesday.

The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, claimed the territory had been targeted 22 times in the last 24 hours.

‘On May 9th, during the day, the Russians opened firing in large numbers on all available ways out of the region.’

Putin said Russians they were fighting ‘Nazis’ again during Monday’s annual parade in Moscow, which featured the traditional ballistic missiles and tanks rumbling across the cobblestones.