Benelli unveils Leoncino 800, Leoncino 800 Trail

Mumbai: Italian automobile manufacturer, Benelli unveiled its 2022 model versions of the Benelli Leoncino 800 and the Leoncino 800 Trail.
Both bikes are powered by a 754 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The engine produces 76.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike gets a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.
Both bikes feature 50 mm upside down (USD) front forks, 320 mm dual semi-floating discs on the front wheel with four-piston radial calipers and 260 mm discs on the rear wheel with dual-piston calipers. In India, Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 on sale, but the bigger Leoncino 800, and the Leoncino 800 Trail are unlikely to be launched in India.
