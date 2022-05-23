Russian air strike killed 87 last week, says Ukraine

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, 87 persons were murdered in a Russian air strike in the town of Desna last Tuesday, the highest military death toll in a single strike in Ukraine’s history.

A Russian military spokeswoman announced on the day of the attack that high-precision, long-range missiles had attacked Ukrainian reserves forces at a training centre in Desna, in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, and at another location.

Zelenskiy did not say whether the victims of the Desna attack were military or civilian. Near the town, there is a military barracks and training base.

‘We finished our job at Desna today. Under the rubble in Desna, there were 87 casualties. 87 bodies,’ Zelenskiy made the remarks during a videolink talk to a summit of global business leaders in Davos on Monday.

According to Ukrainian police, eight individuals were murdered in the attack last week.

In April, at least 52 people were killed at a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

Ukrainian police suspect hundreds of people were trapped beneath the wreckage of a Mariupol theatre after a blast in March, but they were unable to confirm the death toll.