Oil companies slashes Aviation Turbine Fuel price

Mumbai: The public sector oil companies in the country reduced the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). The price of jet fuel have been reduced by Rs 1,564 per kiloliter. Jet fuel will now cost Rs 1,21,475 per kilolitre from Rs 1,23,039 per kilolitre.

ATF will now cost Rs 1,21,475.74 per kilolitre in Delhi and Rs 1,26,369.98 per kiloliter in Kolkata. In Mumbai, ATF is priced at Rs 1,20,306.99 per kiloliter and in Chennai ATF prices are Rs 1,25,725.36 per kilolitre.

Also Read: Two private banks hike lending rate

In April, the price was hiked by 2%. The price was hiked by 3.2% in May 1 and by 5.3% on May 16. Price of jet fuel has touched an all-time high this year. The price was hiked 9 times this year.

Jet fuel make up for almost 40% of the running cost of an airline.