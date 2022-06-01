Summer fuel shortages expected across Europe, IEA’s chief says

Due to tight oil markets, Europe could experience fuel shortages this summer, according to Fatih Birol, the chairman of the International Energy Agency.

‘Fuel demand will climb as the primary holiday season in Europe and the United States begins. Then we could see shortages: for example with diesel, petrol or kerosene, particularly in Europe,’ Birol was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Birol also warned that the current energy crisis is “much bigger” than the oil shocks of the 1970s, and that it will also last longer.

‘It was all about oil back then,’ Birol told Spiegel. ‘Now we have an oil crisis, a gas crisis and an electricity crisis simultaneously.’