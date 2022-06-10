Ukraine claims Russia looking for weak points in Ukrainian defences near a critical river.

Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defences near the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

He told Russian state television that attempts to launch storming operations in the area had not been abandoned.

If Russia takes the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the Siverskyi Donets, it will control the entire province of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region claimed by Moscow on behalf of separatists.

‘Russia’s strategic goal is to completely destroy Ukraine… They will not allow us to live in peace,’ Motuzyanyk said.

‘The Russian Federation wants to completely destroy Ukrainian statehood and install a government in Ukraine that it can control.’

Russia has previously denied making such claims. It claims that its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine is aimed at disarming and ‘denazifying’ its neighbour. Ukraine and its allies have described the invasion as an unprovoked act of aggression.