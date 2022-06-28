Saudi Central Bank announces Eid Al Adha holidays

Riyadh: Saudi Central Bank announced the working hours during Eid Al Adha. The apex bank in the country also announced Eid Al Adha holidays for banks, money exchange centres and other financial institutions.

Eid Al Adha holidays will begin from July 7. Regular work will resume from July 13. Bank offices and their branches located in the airports, Jeddah sea port, Makkah, Madinah and in border regions will be working on holidays. These offices will be working to serve the Hajj pilgrims.