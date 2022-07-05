Ducati launches Streetfighter V4 SP in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Ducati launched its all new Streetfighter V4 SP hyper-naked in the Indian markets. The bike is priced at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the bike are now open at the Ducati’s dealerships across the country.

The motorcycle is powered by a 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale engine. The engine produces 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm, and peak torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The bike comes with a nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch. Other features include cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, launch control and engine brake control.

Also Read: Gulf based air carrier announces new flight services

The bike rides on Marchesini forged magnesium wheels and has Brembo Stylema R calipers at the front. Suspension is done by Ohlins NIX-30 front forks and an Ohlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and Ohlins steering damper with the second generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system in control.