Prosopagnosia: What is it? The unusual sickness Brad Pitt claims to be afflicted with.

It appears that Brad Pitt has experienced a lot in his personal life. The actor has recently spoken up about his mental health, depression, giving up smoking, and more, and he now thinks he may have prosopagnosia, better known as facial blindness.

Pitt recently discussed his personal difficulty with being unable to recognise individuals when he meets them in an interview with GQ. The fact that no one is aware of his unusual illness and the struggles he faces makes it all the more tragic.

The ‘Bullet Train’ actor admitted during the interview that he feels humiliated of not being able to recall the individuals he meets.

However, Brad has never been officially diagnosed with the illness but he thinks that he might be suffering from the condition. He also fears that his condition might lead other people to think that he’s ‘remote … aloof, inaccessible [and] self-absorbed’

‘Nobody believes me!’ he says. Before adding, he wants to meet another person suffering from prosopagnosia.

The actor has already discussed how difficult it is for him to recognise faces. The same issue was discussed by the actor in his 2013 interview with Esquire.

‘So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,’ he said back then. ‘So I swear to God, I took one year where I just said, ‘This year, I’m just going to cop to it and say to people, ‘Okay, where did we meet?’ But it just got worse. People were more offended.’

What exactly is this uncommon condition that Brad Pitt possibly have? let’s investigate

Prosopagnosia: What is it?

Known alternatively as facial blindness, prosopagnosia is a neurological condition. People with this disease have difficulty recognising faces.

According to the National Health Service, many who are ill are unable to recognise their loved ones, partners, or even friends (NHS).

What consequences does prosopagnosia have?

The person with the unusual condition avoids social events and interactions in public and experiences sadness and social anxiety disorders.

There are potentially serious situations when a person cannot even recognise their own face, according to the NHS.

How many different prosomagnosias exist?

Two different types of facial blindness exist:

1) Developmental prosopagnosia – This unusual condition is present without any brain injury in the patient.

2) Prosopagnosia was acquired. This syndrome develops as a result of severe head trauma or brain damage from a stroke.

What is the remedy and how does one go about getting it?

The acquired variety of this rare disorder has no known cure or specialised medical therapy, however the patient can use cues to recognise faces. Consider things like voice, hair, etc.