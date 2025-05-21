NMC Warns Students, Parents About Unauthorised Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a warning to students and parents about unauthorised medical colleges operating in India without the necessary approvals. These institutions are misleading the public by falsely claiming recognition and offering admissions to medical courses that are not legally sanctioned. The NMC named Singhania University in Rajasthan and Sanjiban Hospital and Medical College in Howrah, West Bengal, as examples of such unrecognised institutions.

The NMC stressed that only medical colleges listed on its official website are permitted to offer MBBS and other medical degrees in India. Any institution not listed is considered unauthorised and in violation of regulations. The advisory urged parents and students to verify a college’s status before enrolling, as pursuing a degree from such institutions could lead to disqualification from medical practice in India.

Additionally, the NMC reminded students aspiring to study medicine abroad to comply with the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) Regulations, 2021. These include requirements such as completing at least 54 months of study at a single institution, a 12-month internship at the same university, English as the medium of instruction, and registration with a recognised medical authority. Those who fail to meet these standards will be ineligible to register for medical practice or appear for licensing exams like the FMGE in India.