4 children killed, 38 injured as suicide bomb hits school bus in Pakistan

Quetta: At least six people including 4 children have been killed in a blast targeting a school bus in the Khuzdar district of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province. At least 38 people were wounded in the attack on Wednesday. The bus was carrying around 40 school children when it exploded.

As per officials, the school bus belonged to Army Public School as it was picking children in the morning when it was attacked by the suicide bomber.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far. Blochistan is a turbulent province in Pakistan’s south west. It has long been plagued by a long-standing insurgency and human rights violations.

Earlier in March, some 21 civilians and four military personnel were killed during a train siege in Balochistan’s remote Sibi district. That attack was carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group that has waged a decades-long insurgency to gain independence.