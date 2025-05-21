Know how diet plays a role in PCOS management

Polycystic ovary syndrome( PCOS) is one of the most common endocrine complications found in women. It can lead to hormonal imbalance. It affects 1 out of every 5 women in India. Women with PCOS may experience a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and difficulty getting pregnant. The condition is not really a disease, but rather a medical condition.

By focusing on the right food choices and daily habits, individuals with PCOS can alleviate their symptoms and improve their overall health.

Diet directly influences insulin levels, hormone balance, and inflammation, all of which are crucial in PCOS management. Making informed food choices can significantly ease symptoms and improve overall quality of life.

The right diet helps stabilise blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and regulate hormones. Since many women with PCOS are insulin resistant, nutrition plans that focus on whole foods and glycemic control are key. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), balanced eating can help reduce long-term complications of PCOS, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

1. Focus on low glycemic index (GI) foods

Low GI foods prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar, easing insulin resistance, a common issue in PCOS. Include whole grains like oats, quinoa, and brown rice, and avoid refined carbs like white bread and sugary cereals.

2. Choose anti-inflammatory ingredients

PCOS is often accompanied by chronic low-grade inflammation. Include foods like turmeric, green leafy vegetables, berries, tomatoes, and fatty fish (like salmon or sardines) that are naturally anti-inflammatory.

3. Prioritise lean protein and healthy fats

Lean proteins like eggs, tofu, and legumes help in muscle repair and satiety, while healthy fats from avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil support hormone production and reduce inflammation.

4. Cut back on added sugars

Excess sugar intake worsens insulin resistance. Avoid sugary drinks, packaged snacks, desserts, and flavoured yoghurts. Instead, satisfy sweet cravings with naturally sweet fruits like dates or apples in moderation.

5. Eat fibre-rich foods

Fibre slows digestion, regulates blood sugar, and promotes gut health. Add vegetables like broccoli and spinach, fruits like pears and oranges, legumes, and whole grains to your daily meals.

6. Limit dairy and red meat (if sensitive)

Some women with PCOS find dairy increases acne or bloating due to IGF-1 hormones. If sensitive, opt for plant-based or lactose-free alternatives. Red meat, when eaten in excess, may also raise inflammation markers.

7. Stay hydrated and avoid processed foods

Water supports metabolism and hormone detoxification. At the same time, reduce processed and packaged foods high in preservatives, sodium, and trans fats that could exacerbate inflammation and hormonal imbalance.