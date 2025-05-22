Powerful Lord Shiva Mantras, Meaning and Benefits

Mumbai: Lord Shiva is believed to be the God who destroys evil. Here are some powerful Shiva Mantras to chant:

Om Namah Shivay

This is the Panchakshari Shiva mantra. Om Namah Shivay means I bow to Lord Shiva. It is believed that if you chant this mantra 108 times a day then you can clean your soul of all the sins. This mantra also helps you stay calm.

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat

This is the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra which helps in overcoming the fear. It is also considered a remedy to prevent untimely death. A lot of studies also suggest that this mantra is great for mental and physical health.

Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

This chant is the Rudra mantra which means I bow to the holy one, to the Rudra who is Lord Shiva. You should recite this to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. This mantra helps you fulfill all your wishes.

Here are some tips which you can follow to please Lord Shiva:

1. Make sure you take a bath early in the morning and then visit Shiva temple.

2. Sit near Shiv Linga in the temple and start chanting ‘Om Namah Shivay’ mantra. Make sure you recite it properly.

3. Take a mixture of honey, water, and milk along with you to the temple.

4. Offer flowers, fruits, bel leaves, and dhatura to Lord Shiva. These things are really dear to Lord Shiva.

5. Light a diya and read the Shiva Chalisa.

6. In the end, read the Shiva Aarti.