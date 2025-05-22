Low-intensity earthquake hits Leh

Leh: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Ladakh’s Leh. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage at this time.

Meanwhile, an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Betul in Madhya Pradesh during the early hours of Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the the tremor occurred at a depth of 5 Km.

Also Read: BSF nabs Pakistani intruder

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday afternoon, The tremor was recorded at 3:15 PM IST at a depth of 10 kilometres.