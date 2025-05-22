Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir, four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists trapped

Kishtwar: An encounter broke out on Thursday morning between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. As per initial reports, a group of three to four terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed are said to be trapped in the area by security forces.

A joint operation involving the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police is currently underway. The area has been cordoned off, and efforts are being made to neutralise the threat.

Earlier a week ago, three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in separate anti-terror actions in the Nadir village of Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The three terrorists killed in the encounter were identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.