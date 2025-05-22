Heavy Rains Cripple Mumbai, Garbage Bags Seen Floating on Roads

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has caused widespread disruption across the city, with videos showing garbage bags floating through flooded streets highlighting the severe waterlogging and its effects on traffic. In one viral clip from Saki Naka, stagnant water clogged with trash led to traffic snarls, drawing public outrage. Another incident involved a car crashing into a divider on the Western Express Highway due to slippery conditions, although no injuries were reported.

The downpour also triggered multiple emergencies, including a wall collapse in Thane’s Wagle Estate that damaged vehicles, and five people, including a toddler, trapped in a high-rise elevator due to a malfunction. Additionally, the Andheri subway was completely submerged, prompting civic authorities to deploy drainage teams. A fallen tree near Jalvayu Complex caused a power outage and traffic diversions, though no injuries occurred.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Mumbai has received over seven times the average rainfall for May, making it one of the wettest in recent memory. The excessive rain is linked to a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai through May 24 and an orange alert for nearby districts including Thane, Palghar, Nasik, and Raigad.