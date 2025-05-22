27 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh; 2 soldiers die in return IED blasts

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans lost their lives in separate IED blasts in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, shortly after security forces conducted a major operation that resulted in the deaths of 27 Maoists. The intense three-day operation took place in the dense Abujhmad forests, targeting top Maoist leaders based on intelligence reports. Among those killed was Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, the 70-year-old head of the CPI (Maoist). The operation covered an area between Indravati National Park in Bijapur district and Orcha in Narayanpur district.

The first casualty among security personnel was DRG jawan Khotluram Korram from Narayanpur district, who died in an IED blast during the main encounter. Later in the evening, another blast claimed the life of jawan Ramesh Hemla from Bijapur district, who stepped on an explosive device while returning from the operation site. These incidents highlight the persistent dangers posed by hidden landmines and explosives left behind by Maoists to target security forces even after the clashes have ended.

The DRG, primarily composed of local youth trained to combat Maoist insurgents, has played a vital role in the anti-Naxal efforts but has also faced significant losses. This year alone, 200 Maoists have been killed, reflecting one of the most intensive periods of anti-Maoist operations in recent times. Following the latest encounter, security measures have been strengthened across Maoist-affected regions, with ongoing search operations to locate any remaining insurgents in the forests.