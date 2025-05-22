Dhanush to Star as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in Om Raut’s Biopic Announced at Cannes

Director Om Raut made his Cannes debut with a significant announcement—the launch of his next film, *Kalam: The Missile Man of India*, a biopic on former Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The film stars acclaimed actor Dhanush in the titular role, marking a proud moment for fans of both the actor and the late scientist-statesman. The movie will chronicle Kalam’s life journey from his humble beginnings in Rameswaram to becoming a revered teacher, scientist, poet, and eventually, the President of India.

Produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Bhushan Kumar, the film aims to capture the multifaceted legacy of Dr. Kalam, highlighting his apolitical stature and deep-rooted influence as a visionary leader. This project comes as a comeback for Om Raut after the widely criticized *Adipurush*, which faced backlash for its visuals and creative choices. Raut described telling Kalam’s story as both a creative challenge and a cultural responsibility, emphasizing the need for such figures in today’s world.

Dhanush expressed his gratitude on social media, calling it a privilege to play such an inspiring figure. The producers echoed the sentiment, calling the film an emotional and respectful tribute to one of India’s most admired personalities. While the team has not revealed much beyond the casting and premise, the announcement has already created buzz, with audiences eagerly awaiting further updates.