President Murmu Confers 6 Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras on Bravehearts

At the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 – Phase I held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Droupadi Murmu awarded six Kirti Chakras (four posthumously) and 33 Shaurya Chakras (seven posthumously) to honour exceptional acts of bravery. These prestigious gallantry medals were presented to personnel from the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and State/UT Police who demonstrated extraordinary courage, often at the cost of their own lives, in situations of extreme danger.

The Kirti Chakra recipients were primarily recognized for their heroism in counter-terror and anti-insurgency operations, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the posthumous awardees were Colonel Manpreet Singh, DySP Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, and Naik Dilwar Khan. The Shaurya Chakra awardees spanned across services, including the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and J\&K Police, highlighting acts ranging from anti-terror operations and piracy rescue missions to confronting Maoist insurgents.

The awarded personnel displayed remarkable valor in high-risk scenarios. Army and police officers eliminated terrorists, seized weapons, and conducted counter-insurgency efforts in conflict zones. Navy officers carried out daring anti-piracy missions and saved oil tankers at sea. Air Force pilots took life-threatening decisions to avert disasters, while CRPF personnel successfully fought Maoists in violent regions. The awards celebrate the courage and sacrifice of 59 personnel, including 11 martyrs, who embodied the spirit of India’s security forces.