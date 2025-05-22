KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Stays On, Salman Khan Replacement Rumours Denied

Amid widespread speculation that Salman Khan might replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, a source close to Sony Entertainment Television has clarified that there is no truth to the rumours. Calling the reports “bizarre” and “unfounded,” the source dismissed any plans of replacing the legendary actor, putting an end to the swirling gossip that had confused and excited fans.

The insider confirmed that no discussions about changing the host had taken place, and preparations for the new season are already in motion with Amitabh Bachchan as the confirmed host. Early promotional materials, including posters and marketing campaigns, feature him prominently. Promo shoots are expected to begin soon, and production is slated to start in July, with the show scheduled to air in the first week of August.

Amitabh Bachchan has been synonymous with Kaun Banega Crorepati since the show’s launch in 2000, having hosted 15 of the 17 seasons. Except for Season 3, which was briefly hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan has been the enduring face of the show, earning a deep connection with viewers nationwide. His return in Season 17 reinforces his unmatched legacy and the show’s iconic status in Indian television.