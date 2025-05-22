2 Pakistan High Commission Staff Expelled from India for ‘Non-Official Activities’

India has expelled two officials from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for engaging in activities deemed inconsistent with their diplomatic roles, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that one official had already left the country, while the second was given 24 hours to depart. The move reflects growing scrutiny over diplomatic conduct, as both individuals were reportedly involved in undisclosed, unauthorized operations.

This action follows a similar incident on May 13, when India expelled another Pakistani diplomat over alleged espionage. Pakistan responded by declaring an Indian High Commission staffer in Islamabad persona non grata, also citing engagement in activities that violated diplomatic norms. Both countries have now summoned each other’s diplomatic representatives and issued formal protests, accusing the other of misusing diplomatic privileges.

The diplomatic tension is unfolding against a backdrop of heightened India-Pakistan hostilities following the deadly April terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives. India blamed Pakistan-based terrorists for the attack and launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting militant camps in Pakistan and PoJK. Pakistan attempted military retaliation on multiple dates, but tensions have since de-escalated after a ceasefire agreement between the countries’ top military commanders.