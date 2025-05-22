PM Modi: ‘Sindoor became barood, 9 terror hideouts destroyed in 22 mins’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Bikaner, hailed the success of Operation Sindoor and declared that India had decisively retaliated against the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He said India responded within 22 minutes by destroying nine terrorist hideouts, forcing Pakistan into submission. Emphasizing that India’s enemies have now seen the consequences of provoking the country, he praised the armed forces for executing a well-coordinated mission and warned Pakistan that any future attack would result in a heavy price paid by its military and economy.

PM Modi stated that his government had granted full operational freedom to the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, enabling them to create a ‘Chakravyuh’ that Pakistan could not escape. He asserted that Operation Sindoor was not about revenge but about a new kind of justice that showcased India’s strength, unity, and determination. Modi also recalled India’s earlier response to terror attacks, including the Balakot air strikes, underlining that Rajasthan has historically been the venue for key declarations of India’s military resolve.

Further, PM Modi outlined three major principles guiding India’s current anti-terror doctrine: all terrorist attacks will be met with a firm response determined by India alone; India will not be deterred by nuclear threats; and no distinction will be made between terror groups and the states backing them. He also highlighted ongoing international efforts to expose Pakistan’s sponsorship of terrorism. Alongside his security message, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects worth ?26,000 crore and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to development through inclusive and collective effort.