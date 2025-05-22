YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Police Remand Extended by 4 Days

A Hisar court has extended the police remand of 33-year-old YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra by four more days. She was arrested on charges of espionage for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. After her initial five-day remand ended, she was produced in court under heavy security, where Civil Judge (Junior Division) Sunil Kumar granted the extension for further investigation.

Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan confirmed that the remand was needed to continue the probe, particularly the forensic examination of Jyoti’s electronic devices, including her laptop and three mobile phones. In addition, two phones belonging to Harkirat Singh—the agent who reportedly helped arrange her visit to Pakistan—were also sent for analysis. Authorities have not disclosed details of Jyoti’s statements during interrogation, and her father has not been allowed to meet her yet.

Jyoti Malhotra is facing charges under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She is being questioned by officials from the NIA, Intelligence Bureau, and military intelligence. Investigators revealed she traveled to Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh and had been in contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani High Commission staffer who was expelled from India on May 13 over espionage allegations.