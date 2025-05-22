Varanasi man held for spying, sharing strategic site photos with Pakistan

In a major anti-espionage operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) arrested a Varanasi resident named Tufail for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Authorities claim he shared sensitive images and strategic data with Pakistani operatives. The accused had reportedly sent photographs of key locations such as Rajghat, Namo Ghat, Gyanvapi, Varanasi railway station, and Delhi’s Red Fort to contacts in Pakistan.

Investigations revealed that Tufail was in communication with nearly 600 individuals from Pakistan. He was also active on multiple WhatsApp groups where he allegedly circulated extremist videos of Maulana Saad Rizvi of Tehreek-e-Labbaik and spread provocative messages. These included incitements tied to the Babri Masjid dispute and demands for implementing Sharia law, indicating a wider ideological agenda beyond espionage.

Officials also uncovered links between Tufail and a Pakistani woman named Nafisa, whose husband is believed to be in the Pakistani Army. Tufail is said to have facilitated digital communication between Pakistani handlers and local contacts by sharing WhatsApp group links. His arrest is part of a broader crackdown across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh targeting a suspected Pakistani spy network believed to be active in North India, especially following India’s Operation Sindoor launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.