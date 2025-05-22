Soldier Killed in ‘Op Trashi’ Encounter in J&K’s Kishtwar

A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. The encounter occurred during an operation code-named ‘Op Trashi’, which was initiated after intelligence reports suggested the presence of three to four terrorists in the area. As the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, the terrorists opened fire, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. Despite immediate medical efforts, one soldier succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps.

This incident is part of a broader escalation in anti-terror efforts across Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in the month, security forces neutralized three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Tral, Pulwama, identifying them as residents of the region. In a separate encounter in Shopian district, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including a senior commander, were eliminated, highlighting the continued focus of Indian forces on dismantling terror networks in the region.

These intensified operations follow India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, a major counter-terror response to the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22 that killed 26 people. Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian military carried out targeted strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent public address, underscored the government’s uncompromising approach to national security, noting that India’s decisive actions had compelled Pakistan to retreat.