Sony launches new Smart TV lineup in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sony Bravia 2 II series was launched in India. The new TV lineup is powered by Google TV OS and sports 4K Ultra HD screens, powered by the proprietary 4K X-Reality Pro picture engine. They are offered in multiple display size options with narrow bezels.

Sony Bravia 2 II series price in India starts at Rs. 50,990 for the 43-inch variant (K-43S25M2). The lineup is also available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen size options, priced at Rs. 75,990, Rs. 97,990, and Rs. 1,45,990, respectively.

As part of the ongoing offers, buyers can avail of a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on purchases. All models in the Sony Bravia 2 II series are available for purchase today via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals across the country.

Available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen size options, the Sony Bravia 2 II series TVs sport 4K Ultra HD (4,096 x 2,160 pixels) LCD panels with a 50Hz refresh rate. They are powered by the X1 Picture Processor which is said to leverage algorithms for noise reduction and enhancement of details. It is complemented by the Live Colour technology for rich colour reproduction.

Sony says its 4K X-Reality Pro engine upscales 2K or full HD content into 4K using a 4K database. Meanwhile, the MotionFlow XR technology is claimed to reduce frame tearing by creating and inserting extra frames between the original visuals. For gamers, the TVs are equipped with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) that is automatically toggled when a gaming console is connected for a more responsive gameplay during fast-paced visuals.

The company bundles the Sony Pictures Core movie service along with the Bravia 2 II series which offers a selection of the latest releases as well as classic films by Sony Pictures. Users can stream HDR movies up to 80Mbps using the Pure Stream feature. It also comes with movie credits which can be used to redeem up to five movies, along with a 12-month access to selection of up to 100 films.

The Sony Bravia 2 II series TVs come with open baffle, down-firing twin speakers with a 20W output, along with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, four HDMI ports with ALLM and eArc support, two USB Type-A ports, and an RF port.