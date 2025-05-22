Covid Returns?? 10 Immune-Boosting Foods to Fight the Virus

Covid-19 cases are beginning to rise again in India, prompting public health authorities to closely watch the trend. This uptick coincides with a broader resurgence of Covid-19 in parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore. While the overall number of infections remains low, several Indian cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad have seen noticeable spikes. In Mumbai alone, 95 new cases were recorded in May, a sharp increase compared to the 106 total cases in Maharashtra since January, according to the state’s health department.

Tamil Nadu is also witnessing a rise, with 12 new cases emerging in Puducherry. In Chennai, doctors are observing a shift where cases of fever initially attributed to the flu are now being identified as Covid-19. Karnataka currently has 16 active Covid-19 cases, confirmed by its health minister, while Ahmedabad in Gujarat reported seven new cases in a single day — a significant surge considering the city had only one case monthly over the past year. All seven are in home isolation, and their samples are undergoing genomic testing. In light of this re-emergence, health experts are advising the public to strengthen their immunity through diet and lifestyle changes.

To support the immune system, several common foods can be effective. Lemon and amla, rich in Vitamin C, boost antibody production and help fight oxidative stress. Garlic acts as a natural antibiotic with antiviral and antibacterial properties. Turmeric, due to its curcumin content, fights inflammation and viral infections and is best consumed with warm milk. A homemade herbal brew made from tulsi, ginger, and black pepper can relieve cold, fever, and throat issues. Seasonal fruits like mangoes and lychees provide vital antioxidants, while green vegetables such as spinach and broccoli offer iron and fiber to strengthen immunity. Nuts and seeds, including almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds, are high in Vitamin A, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. Yogurt supports gut health and immunity, and foods rich in zinc — like peanuts, chickpeas, and pumpkin seeds — boost white blood cell activity. Experts also recommend daily sun exposure for Vitamin D, adequate sleep, regular exercise, hydration, and stress management techniques like meditation to enhance overall resistance to infections.