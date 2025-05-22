Kerala HC rejects Manjummel Boys producers’ plea to quash fraud case

The Kerala High Court has rejected a plea from the producers of the hit film Manjummel Boys to dismiss a financial fraud case against them. This decision allows the ongoing police investigation to proceed. The petition was filed by producers Shawn Antony, Babu Shahir, and actor Soubin Shahir, who are associated with Parava Films. The case stems from a complaint lodged by Siraj Valiyathera, a resident of Maradu, who claimed he had not received his agreed share of the film’s profits.

In response, the accused producers argued that Siraj had failed to make timely payments during the film’s production, which led to significant financial losses and disruptions in the shooting schedule. Despite this, the court ruled against the dismissal of the case. Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, was released on February 22 and became a commercial blockbuster, earning widespread acclaim both in India and internationally.

Siraj Valiyathera Hameed alleged that Parava Films had promised him a 40% profit share in return for a major investment, but the producers allegedly failed to deliver. Following this accusation, the Enforcement Directorate initiated inquiries into possible black money transactions in the film industry. Based on the investor’s complaint, the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court registered the case on April 23 and ordered the freezing of the producers’ bank accounts as part of the investigation.