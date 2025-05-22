PM Modi unveils revamped 103 rail stations under Amrit Bharat scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 103 newly redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a flagship initiative by Indian Railways aimed at transforming the nation’s rail infrastructure. This ambitious project focuses on improving the passenger experience while blending local culture and heritage into the station architecture. The scheme follows a phased and inclusive approach, focusing on cleanliness, comfort, connectivity, and the preservation of cultural elements, with each station being redeveloped based on a location-specific master plan.

Passengers can now enjoy modern amenities such as clean platforms, hygienic restrooms, spacious waiting areas with comfortable seating, and improved entry and exit points. Facilities like lifts, escalators, free Wi-Fi, real-time information systems, and clear signage have also been added. Several stations will feature executive lounges and business meeting zones. Under the “One Station One Product” initiative, kiosks will allow local artisans and businesses to sell regional crafts, textiles, food items, and more, promoting local economies and enriching the passenger experience.

The redevelopment also includes structural enhancements such as integrated urban layouts, eco-friendly designs, and improved connections with city transport. Accessibility for persons with disabilities has been prioritized with ramps, Braille signs, and accessible toilets, aligning with the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan. The stations also reflect local heritage—such as Ahmedabad’s design inspired by the Modhera Sun Temple and Kumbakonam’s tribute to Chola architecture. Launched in 2021 with Gujarat’s Gandhinagar station and followed by the transformation of Bhopal’s Habibganj into Rani Kamalapati Station, the scheme marks a significant step in modernising India’s railway ecosystem.