Col Jamwal’s Team Makes Season’s First Ascent of Kanchenjunga

In a landmark achievement, a mountaineering team led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) successfully scaled Mt. Kangchenjunga, the world’s third-highest and India’s tallest peak at 8,586 meters. This climb marked the final phase of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign, a patriotic initiative to hoist the national flag on the highest peaks of all 28 Indian states. On May 18, the NIMAS team became the only expedition this season to achieve full summit success on Kangchenjunga.

The ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign celebrates unity and national pride by blending adventure with patriotism. With the successful ascent of Kangchenjunga—also the highest point in Sikkim—the mission reached its symbolic climax. Despite this mountaineering season being plagued by harsh weather and high failure rates, every climber in the NIMAS expedition reached the summit, underscoring their outstanding preparation, resilience, and team spirit.

Col Jamwal expressed pride in the team’s accomplishment, emphasizing that the mission was more than an expedition—it was a tribute to India’s unity in diversity. He highlighted how the Indian flag has now flown atop each state’s highest peak, symbolizing a collective national spirit. Officials noted that this achievement further solidifies NIMAS’s reputation for excellence in adventure and service to the nation.