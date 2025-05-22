Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices plunged sharply on Thursday, tracking weakness in Asian markets, with auto and consumer goods stocks leading the decline. The BSE Sensex was down 741.94 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 80,849.24. The NSE Nifty was at 24,593.7, down 219.75 points or 0.89 per cent.

Top gainers were Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel. Top losers were Power Grid, M&M, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies .

On the broader markets front, BSE Midcap was down 0.16 per cent while BSE Smallcap was up 0.23 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading at 56,312.00 after dropping 307.60 points or 0.54 per cent. Nifty Smallcap 100 index was at 17,509.10 after declining 39.50 points or 0.23 per cent.

Sectorally, broad-based selling was seen across counters. Among others, Nifty FMCG, Consumer Durables slipped over 1 per cent, Nifty IT was down 0.87 per cent and Pharma down 0.9 per cent. Nifty Bank was down 336.20 points or 0.61 per cent at 54,738.90.

Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 2,201.79 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 683.77 on May 21.